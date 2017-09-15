Accident investigation leads to heroin distribution arrest

A 19 year old man who authorities say had over seven grams of heroin on him after they responded to a motor vehicle accident has been arrested and taken to the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center.

Court documents say Brandon Grieb fled from the scene of an accident at Avenue C and West Overland shortly after three this morning. Grieb was located a short time later about a block away and had two small baggies containing an unknown substance near him on the ground.

As authorities processed Grieb, a preliminary breath test measured him at twice the legal intoxication limit and three more baggies similar to the other two were found in his right front packet. The substance in the baggies tested for heroin after being brought to the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Grieb will appear in Scotts Bluff County Court today on charges of drunk driving, possession of heroin, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.