Accretion land mapping policy approved by County Board

A policy for mapping accretion land in Scotts Bluff County has been approved by the County Board.

The Commissioners took the action Monday following a meeting last week where owners of land adjacent and in the North Platte River were told if they have boundary line agreements, deeds or other written agreements with neighbors, nothing will change.

GIS Administrator Suzie Wick believes the mapping, when completed by mid-summer, will provide defined boundaries and have landowners being taxed for what they truly own. Wick also emphasized the map will be easily accessed online.

Wick believes current written agreements will comprise approximately 50% of the accretion land, with work needing to be done to determine legally defined boundaries on the remaining land.

The mapping project should be complete by July.