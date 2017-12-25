Activists: Nebraska should do more to address Whiteclay

Activists who fought to close four beer stores in a Nebraska village say state officials need to do more to address lingering problems that they say have bled into a South Dakota Indian reservation.

Critics of the now-shuttered stores say the state should turn its attention to bootlegging on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, which they say emanates from Nebraska’s other border towns. The stores in Whiteclay sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of a beer annually until state regulators intervened earlier this year.

Oklahoma attorney and documentary filmmaker John Maisch says officials should also establish a cold case unit to review unsolved Whiteclay murders.

A legislative task force issued a report this week calling for a new cell phone tower and detox center in the village.