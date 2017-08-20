Activities at the three official viewing areas Monday for the Solar Eclipse

Partial Phase Start at 10:25 a.m. (MDT)
Totality (total darkness occurs) at 11:48 a.m. for 1 minute and 28 seconds
Official “Moon Over the Monument” Eclipse Viewing Sites Open at 8:00 a.m. (MDT)
Five Rocks Amphitheater Viewing Site – 2505 D Street – GERING
(Located at intersection of Five Rocks Road & D Street)
First 4,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument
Eclipse Glasses
All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
KNEB Radio live broadcast from Five Rocks starts at 6:00 a.m., tune to FM 94.1 for traffic, weather and viewing site updates
US Postal Service Gering Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Five Rocks
Amphitheater; special Gering Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on
stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service
Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
Food concessions sold on site by Cornhusker Roast and Cappuccino & Company
Legacy of the Plains Museum Viewing Site – 2930 Old Oregon Trail – GERING
(Located 1 mile west of intersection of Five Rocks Road & M Street)
First 1,500 viewers at Legacy of the Plains receive FREE Moon Over the Monument Eclipse
Glasses
All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
Native American Dancers Eclipse Blessing Ceremony at 9:00 a.m.
Food concessions sold on site by Gering Kiwanis Club
Landers Soccer Field Viewing Site – 4205 5th Avenue –
SCOTTSBLUFF
(Located at intersection of 5th Avenue & 42nd Street)
First 3,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument
Eclipse Glasses
US Postal Service Scottsbluff Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Landers Soccer
Field; special Scottsbluff Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on
stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service
Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Landers Field.
All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
Food concessions sold on site by City of Scottsbluff Recreation Department