Activities at the three official viewing areas Monday for the Solar Eclipse

Partial Phase Start at 10:25 a.m. (MDT)

Totality (total darkness occurs) at 11:48 a.m. for 1 minute and 28 seconds

Official “Moon Over the Monument” Eclipse Viewing Sites Open at 8:00 a.m. (MDT)

Five Rocks Amphitheater Viewing Site – 2505 D Street – GERING

(Located at intersection of Five Rocks Road & D Street)

 First 4,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument

Eclipse Glasses

 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water

 KNEB Radio live broadcast from Five Rocks starts at 6:00 a.m., tune to FM 94.1 for traffic, weather and viewing site updates

 US Postal Service Gering Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Five Rocks

Amphitheater; special Gering Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on

stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service

Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Five Rocks Amphitheater.

 Food concessions sold on site by Cornhusker Roast and Cappuccino & Company

Legacy of the Plains Museum Viewing Site – 2930 Old Oregon Trail – GERING

(Located 1 mile west of intersection of Five Rocks Road & M Street)

 First 1,500 viewers at Legacy of the Plains receive FREE Moon Over the Monument Eclipse

Glasses

 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water

 Native American Dancers Eclipse Blessing Ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

 Food concessions sold on site by Gering Kiwanis Club

Landers Soccer Field Viewing Site – 4205 5th Avenue –

SCOTTSBLUFF

(Located at intersection of 5th Avenue & 42nd Street)

 First 3,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument

Eclipse Glasses

 US Postal Service Scottsbluff Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Landers Soccer

Field; special Scottsbluff Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on

stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service

Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Landers Field.

 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water

 Food concessions sold on site by City of Scottsbluff Recreation Department