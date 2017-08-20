class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254680 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Activities at the three official viewing areas Monday for the Solar Eclipse

BY Kevin Mooney | August 20, 2017
Partial Phase Start at 10:25 a.m. (MDT)
Totality (total darkness occurs) at 11:48 a.m. for 1 minute and 28 seconds

Official “Moon Over the Monument” Eclipse Viewing Sites Open at 8:00 a.m. (MDT)
Five Rocks Amphitheater Viewing Site – 2505 D Street – GERING
(Located at intersection of Five Rocks Road & D Street)
 First 4,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument
Eclipse Glasses
 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
 KNEB Radio live broadcast from Five Rocks starts at 6:00 a.m., tune to FM 94.1 for traffic, weather and viewing site updates
 US Postal Service Gering Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Five Rocks
Amphitheater; special Gering Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on
stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service
Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Five Rocks Amphitheater.
 Food concessions sold on site by Cornhusker Roast and Cappuccino & Company

 

Legacy of the Plains Museum Viewing Site – 2930 Old Oregon Trail – GERING
(Located 1 mile west of intersection of Five Rocks Road & M Street)
 First 1,500 viewers at Legacy of the Plains receive FREE Moon Over the Monument Eclipse
Glasses
 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
 Native American Dancers Eclipse Blessing Ceremony at 9:00 a.m.
 Food concessions sold on site by Gering Kiwanis Club
Landers Soccer Field Viewing Site – 4205 5th Avenue –

 

SCOTTSBLUFF
(Located at intersection of 5th Avenue & 42nd Street)
 First 3,000 viewers at Five Rocks Amphitheater receive FREE Moon Over the Monument
Eclipse Glasses
 US Postal Service Scottsbluff Station “Temporary Post Office” located at Landers Soccer
Field; special Scottsbluff Station-Moon Over the Monument pictorial cancellations on
stamped envelopes and postcards, limited edition Eclipse stamps and Postal Service
Eclipse memorabilia for sale on site at Landers Field.
 All viewers receive complimentary bottle of water
 Food concessions sold on site by City of Scottsbluff Recreation Department

