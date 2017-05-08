Additional arrest made in Gering abduction case

A 30-year-old Gering man has been arrested and charged after being accused of being part of a group that abducted a man and tied him to a chair overnight.

Tyler Piek has been charged with First Degree False Imprisonment- a Class 3A Felony.

Court documents say the victim was in town for construction work, and was lured to a Gering house on April 27th by Cassondra Rotherham to smoke marijuana.

Once inside the victim told Police he was attacked by Rotherham and four men, one of them identified as Piek, and was tied to a chair with zip ties placed around his wrist.

The victim said he was struck twice in the face by Rotherham, had his wallet , truck keys and some change taken and was left tied to the chair overnight while he was being watched by three of the men.

Early the next morning after Rotherham and one of the men left, the victim was untied and given his change and wallet back, saying he was not needed anymore. The victim said he went back to the address Saturday to get “his belongings” but Rotherham told him he was not getting anything back and if he contacted Police she would file a rape report.

The victim reported the alleged incident to Gering Police Sunday April 30th. Also arrested in this case thus far are Roterham and 33-year-old Raymond Gonzales.