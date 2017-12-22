Additional charges filed against man accused of holding woman at gunpoint

Nine new felony charges have been filed against a man who was arrested last week for allegedly holding a woman against her will at gunpoint and threatening to kill her.

47-year-old David Barraza was arrested last week on charges of: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and Terroristic Threats.

Court documents say that Barraza and his cousin Daniel threatened to kill a woman over missing drug money during an incident at their home near Lake Minatare.

During the investigation, the Scottsbluff SWAT Team served an arrest warrant at the home, and found guns- including a Winchester Model 1897 pump shotgun stolen from Fort Collins, a large amount of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

David Barraza was arraigned on Thursday in Scotts Bluff County Court on the initial charges, as well as new charges of:

Possession of a Firearm (with a Felony Drug Violation)- 1B Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine (28 to 139 grams) – 1C Felony

Three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person- 1D Felony

Possession of a Stolen Firearm- 2A Felony

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person- Class 3 Felony

Possession of a machine gun/ short rifle/ shotgun- Class 4 Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence- Class 4 Felony

The first charge alone carries a prison sentence of 20 years to life if convicted.

David Barraza will be arraigned in both cases on Friday, December 29th and his bond has been increased to $1,000,000 at 10%.

His cousin, 43-year-old Daniel Barraza is charged with: Use of a Firearm to Commit a Felony, First Degree False Imprisonment, and Terroristic Threats. His pre-trial hearing in County Court was continued until Thursday, December 28th.

A third person- 24-year-old Shaya Prime- has been charged in connection to this case.

When SWAT was serving the warrant, Prime was in the home. In Prime’s backpack, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun that was stolen from Alliance. Authorities also say that while serving the warrant, Prime attempted to destroy evidence, including methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe.

She is now being held on a $500,000 bond, and new charges that she is facing include:

Possession of a Firearm (with a Felony Drug Violation)- 1B Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute (28 to 139 grams) – 1C Felony

Possession of a Stolen Firearm- 2A Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence- Class 4 Felony

She will be arraigned on those charges next Friday in District Court.