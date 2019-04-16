Additional East Overland grants Approved by Scottsbluff City Council

An additional seven applications totaling $29,309 were approved by the Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening expending the city’s $100,000 budgeted amount for the second round of funding in as many years.

The city’s funds are matched at a minimum of dollar for dollar with property owners improving the outside of their business or residence along the East Overland corridor.

Economic Development Director Starr Lehl told KNEB News this second round of funding has created an additional $248,000 in private investment, the majority of it being spent with local businesses. In many cases from businesses along the East Overland corridor that provide roofing, signage, flooring and other items.