Additional info on fatality accident will follow post-mortem examination

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman says a postmortem examination is being done late this morning on the victim in Monday evening’s fatality accident, so additional information on the identity of the victim and the cause of death won’t be available until later this afternoon.

Witnesses reported following the vehicle eastbound on Lake Minatare Road, below the speed limit. The vehicle then swerved slowly across the center line andhit the north ditch where it rolled, landing on its top.

Overman says at this time they don’t know whether the death was caused by a medical issue or the accident. Seat belts were not in use.

Overman says law enforcement and Valley Ambulance were at the scene within eight minutes of the call, which came in at 4:47 p.m.

KNEB News has a report that prior to emergency vehicles getting to the scene the witnesses behind the vehicle shut off the engine because of fuel on the ground and tried to remove the victim, who was trapped inside the car, but without success.