Adjustments made in commercial property valuations during Scotts Bluff County protest hearings.

Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos says she hasn’t had time to total the figures, but there were adjustments made on commercial property during the property valuation protests that concluded Monday.

Ramos says the hearings were done differently this year, with the commissioners waiting until the end of the hearings Monday to make a final decision on protests instead of the conclusion of the personal 15 minute session.

Ramos says while the method needs to be tweaked, it allowed the commissioners to be more consistent on similar properties and gave her office time to digest information received from protesters and make adjustments in their recommendations.

Ramos said over half of the protesters did have market analyses, an appraisal, or values on comparable property to back their complaint. Ramos said if they had that information, the protesters were much more likely to see an adjustment.

Nearly 500 protests were made on commercial property this year.