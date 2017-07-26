class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250079 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Adjustments made in commercial property valuations during Scotts Bluff County protest hearings.

BY Kevin Mooney | July 26, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Adjustments made in commercial property valuations during Scotts Bluff County protest hearings.
iStock/Thinkstock

Scotts Bluff County Assessor Amy Ramos says she hasn’t had time to total the figures, but there were adjustments made on commercial property during the property valuation protests that concluded Monday.

Ramos says the hearings were done differently this year, with the commissioners waiting until the end of the hearings Monday to make a final decision on protests instead of the conclusion of the personal 15 minute session.

Ramos says while  the method needs to be tweaked, it allowed the commissioners to be more consistent on similar properties and gave her office time to  digest information received from protesters and make adjustments in their recommendations.

 

Ramos said over half of the protesters did have market analyses, an appraisal, or values on comparable property to back their complaint. Ramos said if they had that information, the protesters were much more likely to see an adjustment.

Nearly 500 protests were made on commercial property this year.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments