Agate Fossil Beds National Monument visitation up in 2016

Staff at Harrison’s Agate Fossil Beds National Monument say they had more than a 17 percent increase in visitation from 2015 to 2016.

The Monument had 13,264 visitors in 2015 and 15,555 in 2016. Visitation numbers at National Park sites across the country were up due to the celebration of the National Park Service Centennial and the focus on FindYourPark.

At Agate Fossil Beds, staff also saw an increase in Nebraska visitors who were enjoying the Nebraska Passport and Great Park Pursuit programs which highlight sites across Nebraska.

Agate Fossil Beds Superintendent James Hill noted, “Folks really responded to the NPS Centennial and FindYourPark campaign. The visitation increase at Agate Fossil Beds and across the National Park System demonstrates that the public’s commitment to and enjoyment of these special places is very strong. It’s gratifying for our staff to engage more visitors with the fossil story and Native American heritage stories specific to Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.”

The park’s staff is actively working on the schedule for the summer of 2017 to keep those numbers up. Excellent speakers for the “Niobrara Meanderings” Sunday afternoon series, events highlighting both the Miocene fossils and the Native American artifact collection, a weekend of education and wonder during the 2017 Total Solar Eclipse, and presentations by Native American Traditional Cultural Demonstrators are being planned.

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located just 22 miles south of Harrison, Nebraska or 34 miles north of Mitchell, Nebraska, on State Highway 29, then east on River Road for three miles to the visitor center. Admission is free. The visitor center is open 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. from October 1st to May 14th and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. from May 15th to September 30th. The park’s two trails are open from dawn to dusk. For more information, go to www.nps.gov/agfo or visit Agate Fossil Beds on Facebook and Twitter.