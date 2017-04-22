Agate Fossil Beds Plans Burn on Carnegie Unit in Late April or Early May

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is planning a prescribed burn within the next few weeks (April 21 through May 20) as the weather forecast and local conditions permit. The burn will occur in the Carnegie Unit at the east end of the monument and consists of approximately 840 acres.

Preparation work which included mowing around the intended burn area has been done to assist firefighters with keeping the fire within the boundaries of the planned burn. Goals of the prescribed burn are to reduce the old dry vegetation and non-native plants and to encourage the growth of the native prairie plants.

Crews from the Northern Great Plains Fire Management Area and local Rural Fire Districts will be working this prescribed burn. Engines and hand crews will be involved, creating as little disturbance as possible to the natural and cultural resources of the monument. Visitors to the park and neighboring ranches can expect to see smoke and increased traffic from fire vehicles along Highway 29 and River Road during the prescribed burn.

The park’s Fossil Hills Trail, Bone Cabin Trail, and Bone Cabin (all located within the burn unit), as well as service road access across the southeastern corner of the park leading to adjacent ranch property will be closed the day of the burn and for a couple of days afterward for safety considerations.

For up-to-date information regarding the planned prescribed burn, please contact park Superintendent James Hill, (308) 436-9770. An additional press release will be issued prior to the actual burn.