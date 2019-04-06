AgGrad Announces First Ever 30 Under 30 Class, Eustis native included



A Prestigious Recognition for 30 Young Professionals in Agriculture

Fort Worth, Texas – Today , AgGrad announced winners of the first ever AgGrad 30 Under 30 Awards, a program created to celebrate the young professionals shaping the future of agriculture. Fourteen judges selected winners from peer and self nominations based on contributions in their career, community, and the industry at large. Winners will be featured on AgGrad’s social media channels and in a special print and online publication.

Ethan Smith from Fort Worth, Texas is one of such recognized. Ethan grew up on a farm and ranch near Eustis, Nebraska and is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His career took him south, to Fort Worth, where he now works for Farmers National Company as a Farm and Ranch Manager. His role includes management and oversight of operating farms and ranches for absentee landowners, trusts, and multi-generation landowner families. While also running his own commercial Angus cow herd in his free time, Ethan is remains heavily involved in the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the Fort Worth Farm and Ranch Club.

Recipients of this award find the recognition both personally and professionally rewarding. AgGrad 30 Under 30 is bringing together the brightest minds and future leaders of agriculture together to collaborate and advance the industry as a whole. “It is an honor to be selected as a standout in the Agricultural industry. I look forward to working with AgGrad and those others selected to see how our impact on agriculture can create a collaborative step forward,” said Smith.

“As the agriculture industry transforms, the need for talent is accelerating,” says Janette Barnard, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at DecisionNext. “Innovative leaders who challenge the status quo, think long term and build people are what this industry needs. It’s exciting to recognize the young people who embody these qualities with AgGrad 30 Under 30.”

“We are very excited to recognize our first class of AgGrad 30 Under 30 winners,” says Tim Hammerich, Founder of AgGrad. “These 30 individuals are at the forefront of agriculture and will one day be the leaders in agribusiness, innovation and technology, education and advocacy, entrepreneurship, and production.”

AgGrad was established in 2015 with the mission of “helping young professionals find their place in modern agriculture.” The company accomplishes this mission by providing a job board, blog posts, career profiles, “AgGrad Live” (a Facebook Live show), daily snapchat stories, and a weekly podcast called the “Future of Agriculture.” All is provided at zero cost to students and young professionals and supported by participating agribusinesses.