Agricultural Education Students Receive Scholarships

LINCOLN, NEB.– The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded nine scholarships to students enrolled in the Agricultural Education Teaching Program at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

“Each of these nine students have demonstrated a passion for agriculture and excitement to continue to grow the agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We are happy to support scholarships that align with our vison of developing strong agricultural leaders to ensure a bright future for agriculture in Nebraska,” she continued.

Each recipient will receive a $1,500 scholarship during his or her student teaching semester at the University. Applicants shared why they wanted to be an agricultural education teacher, professional goals for the future, and what the scholarship would mean to them.

“UNL more than doubled the amount of new agricultural education teachers this year compared to the average graduating classes of the past decade!” said Matt Kriefels, Nebraska Department of Education agricultural education staff. “We are thankful that the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation supports these future teachers and ensures a strong foundation for the future of agriculture.”

The nine recipients of the scholarships are Rachelle Allen, York County; Eleanor Aufdenkamp, Lincoln County; Alex Cumming, Platte County; Lynn Hanson, Saunders County; KateLynn Ness, Dodge County; Haley Rogers, Dawson County; Trevor Spath, Cass County; Emilye Vales, Saline County; Haley Zabel, Lancaster County.

Scholarships recipients were honored at the Nebraska Career Education (NCE) Conference in Kearney, June 6. Four of the nine honorees were in attendance and recognized at the Nebraska Agricultural Educators Association banquet. In attendance were Alex Cumming, Lynn Hanson, Trevor Spath, and Haley Zabel.

At the conference, the Foundation announced a call for applications for the Nebraska Agricultural Education Teacher Retention Program. Current teachers who have existing student loans and are in their first through fifth year of teaching are invited to apply. Applications can be found at www.nefbfoundation.org and are due August 15.