Agriculture and Science on Screen at the Midwest Theater

What do reindeer, drones and future careers in agriculture have in common? They will all be topics of discussion at a new Science on Screen® film-and-discussion series beginning this fall at the Midwest Theater.

In support of this film series, Friends of the Midwest Theater has been awarded an $8,500 grant from The Coolidge Corner Theater in concert with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation as part of its pioneering Science on Screen program at arthouse theaters nationwide, and a $1,000 grant from Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund.

The goal of the Science on Screen series is to increase science literacy by creatively pairing screenings of classic, cult, science fiction, and documentary films with lively presentations by notable experts from the world of science and technology. Each film is used as a jumping-off point for a speaker to introduce current research or technological advances in a manner that engages popular culture audiences.

Midwest Theater Development Director Katie Bradshaw said that because agriculture is such an important part of the culture and economy of western Nebraska, the Midwest Theater chose to focus on agricultural science and agricultural science careers for the films in its 2017-2018 Science on Screen series.

“A community aim is to encourage young people to stay and build their lives here,” Bradshaw said. “One part of this strategy is to communicate the many careers that are available in agriculture right here at home, beyond being a farmer yourself, and to raise awareness of ag career training programs available in Nebraska.”

To make this Science on Screen film series a success, the Midwest Theater is partnering with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center and Western Nebraska Community College to bring engaging scientists to speak at the events and to provide information about agricultural careers and educational opportunities here in Nebraska.

Each screening event will include a matinee for students in middle school through college and an evening screening for the public. All screenings are free, but a freewill donation admission will be accepted for the evening screenings to benefit the Scottsbluff-Gering Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Scholarship.

The 2017-2018 Science on Screen films schedule is:

The Cowboy Life: from the Arctic Circle to the High Plains

November 9, 2017

Film: AATSINKI: The Story of Arctic Cowboys

Flying Farmhands: the Future of Drone Technology in Agriculture

January 25, 2018

Film: Interstellar

Weather variability and future careers in agriculture

March 15, 2018

Film: Future Weather

Educators who wish to register their students for the matinee presentations may contact Midwest Theater Office Manager Theresa Trevino at 308-632-4311 or theresa@nebraskARTS.com.

Local businesses interesting in helping to underwrite the costs of this agriculture-based Science on Screen series may call Katie Bradshaw or Executive Director Billy Estes.