Agriculture Teacher & FFA Advisor of the Year Awarded to Two Nebraska Teachers

LINCOLN, NEB. – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation selected two recipients for the Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor of the Year award. Jesse Bower from Sutton Public Schools and Amy Tomlinson from Sandy Creek Public Schools were honored at the Nebraska FFA Convention on Thur., April 6, in Lincoln. The winning advisors received a plaque and $1,000 donation to their FFA chapters.

The teachers were nominated by their own students and chosen based upon their school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom, and their ability to keep their students involved in agriculture.

“Both teachers are exceptional educators, leaders, and role models for their students,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “Not only do these teachers go above and beyond for their students, they support the future of agriculture through encouragement of FFA leaders.”

Jesse Bower is an FFA Advisor at Sutton Public Schools in Sutton, NE. Bower creates a learning community with students by doing hands-on projects and experiments in her classroom. When she’s not in the classroom, she is giving back to the community and showing gratitude for the support that the community shows the FFA Chapter.

Amy Tomlinson is an FFA Advisor at Sandy Creek Public Schools in Fairfield, NE. The Sandy Creek FFA Chapter was selected as a top 15 chapter in Nebraska in 2016. Tomlinson pushes her students to excel. She advocates for the agriculture program in her school and takes the time to sit down with each student and learn what their interests, background, and career goals are. Ms. Tomlinson is also active in her community and volunteers for many activities at the Clay County Fair.

“We had a number of exceptional nominations this year. All of the advisors and agriculture education teachers nominated are a showcase of agriculture leaders in their communities,” Shafer said. “The students these teachers impact are the future of our great state, and we are proud to recognize their excellent service.”