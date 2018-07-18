Aguallo selected as new Airport Director

The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority has selected long-time assistant director Raul (Rowl) Aguallo as their replacement for retiring director Darwin Skelton.

After considering a national search for Skelton’s replacement, the board decided to look internally to replace Skelton.

Aguallo told KNEB News that Skelton’s mentorship over the years will make it an easy transition.

Aguallo said, ” I have big shoes to fill. I have been with Darwin for sixteen years now and he has been a real mentor to me, always letting me know what is going on, so I think it was a natural transition for me to move to the director’s position.I’m excited and have some ideas and plans for the future, so hopefully it will work out.”

In addition to appointing Aguallo as director, the airport board also named Cheryl Clause as assistant director. Skelton will officially retire at the end of August, at which point Aguallo will assume his role as director.