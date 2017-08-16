class="post-template-default single single-post postid-254095 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | August 16, 2017
Airlines expressing interest in being replacement carrier for Scottsbluff EAS route

Several airlines have expressed interest in providing essential air service to Denver for Scottsbluff after PenAir leaves in the next few months.

PenAir announced last week it plans to pull out of the three Nebraska markets in the next 90 days after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Western Nebraska Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says the good news is three airlines have called him and expressed  interest in replacing them.

Skelton says September 12th is the deadline for applications to be received by the Department of Transportation, which will review the bids, ask the community for a recommendation, and then make a final choice.  Skelton says DOT recognizes the need to act quickly to get a replacement carrier in Scottsbluff and he believes one will be operating before the end of the year.

PenAir representatives indicated at the Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority meeting Wednesday the DOT will keep the Alaska based airline from abandoning Scottsbluff until another airline is ready to provide service.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
