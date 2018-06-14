class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317517 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

Airport Authority postpones decision on process to replace retiring director

BY Kevin Mooney | June 14, 2018
The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority postponed  making a decision on the process they will use to find a successor for retiring Airport Director Darwin Skelton.

Skelton says the decision was made because two board members, Chair Don Overman and Dr. Lou Kleager, were not present.

Skelton says board members wanted everyone present since there are different opinions on whether to hire an outside firm to assist with the process or just hire someone internally.

Skelton  also says it will probably be a year before the Airport Authority sees a new fire truck they agreed to purchase Wednesday for well over $600,00. The current fire truck, even though it doesn’t have many miles on it, does not meet current FAA regulations.

Ninety percent of the cost for the truck is paid by the feds, with the other ten percent covered by the local board.

