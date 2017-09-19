Airport Authority prefers SkyWest for Scottsbluff EAS flights

The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority Tuesday morning selected SkyWest as the preferred carrier to provide federally subsidized Essential Air Service flights to and from Scottsbluff and Denver.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News that board members quickly identified SkyWest as their selection from the six airlines who submitted bids.

He says SkyWest is the largest carrier of any of the bids with a great pool of pilots and airplanes and the absolutely best connections, since it will be flown as “United Express” and the airplanes fly with United colors.

Skelton says they are hoping with SkyWest flying jets and under the United colors, the public should be very excited, as the board is, because this is the best opportunity to have some great service here.

The Department of Transportation will now have the final say on which carrier is assigned the route, but Skelton says the desires of the airport and the local political entities carry a lot of weight in their decision.

The DOT is expected to announce the assigned airline in late October or early November, and Skelton doesn’t expect service to be established until next spring.