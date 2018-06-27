Airport Board to do internal search for Skelton successor

The Scotts Bluff County Airport Authority has rejected using an outside consultant to do an executive search to find a successor for retiring Airport Manager Darwin Skelton. Instead the board Wednesday unanimously decided to do an internal search among its current staff to find Skelton’s replacement.

Vice Chair Bob Unzicker made the motion, saying Skelton’s performance over the last 21 years as Manager shows looking internally saves money and is the best option.

Unzicker says he has been on boards that have done executive searches and they don’t always get the right people. He says it usually amounts to “getting other people’s leftovers” when you can find someone on staff who has the knowledge about the airport to do the job.

Unzicker says whoever is chosen will be able to seamlessly take over the position and obtain whatever additional training is needed after Skelton retires at the end of August.