Airport boarding numbers continue to amaze

Since beginning operations in late January, United Airlines/Skywest have seen boarding numbers continue to increase each month at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

New airport director Raul Aguallo told KNEB News the numbers the airline alone is getting should allow the airport to easily surpass the 10,000 annual boardings required to receive one million dollars in federal support.

Aguallo said,” We’re at about 7,400 for the year with everything included, so with five months to go it looks we are going to get to twelve or thirteen thousand people this year. So to go from where we were to where we are now, we couldn’t be more thrilled. ”

The airline bases it’s bottom line seat price on anticipated boarding numbers. He says if their boarding numbers continue at the current rate, it could actually lead to lower seat prices when the contract is renegotiated in two years.