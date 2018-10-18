Airport close to reaching magic 10,000 boardings number

The Western Nebraska Regional Airport is close to reaching the minimum of 10,000 boardings needed annually to guarantee a million dollars in airport safety funding for next year.

Airport manager Raul Aguallo says thanks to the tremendous increase in people flying from Scottsbluff with United Airlines, flying as SkyWest, the airport may meet the magic number by the end of the month.

Aguallo says they are at 8, 800 boardings through September with boardings at a pace to reach 1,400 for the month of October. That would put the the number of people flying out of Scottsbluff for the year at 10,200 by the end of the month.

Aguallo says if the trends continue the airport will have 12-14,000 boardings for the year.