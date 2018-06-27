Airport monthly boardings reaching record levels

Local airport officials are projecting over 1,400 people will take commercial flights in June out of Western Nebraska Regional Airport, a figure that has not been seen at the facility since the early 1990’s.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton says the number is phenomenal, noting United Airlines, flying as SkyWest, has made such a huge improvement even though it has only been operating the Scottsbluff to Denver route since late January.

Skelton says the biggest credit goes to the airline, but there are others as well, including the Airport Authority, the airport staff and the public for their support. Skelton says it isa complete “team effort.”

Skelton believes 15-20,000 people could fly out of Scottsbluff on an annual basis in the future. Board members say the reliable, consistent service and the increase in passenger facility fees being collected may mean they can pay off the airport bonds as much as two years early.