Airport officials excited for arrival of new airline service

BY Dave Strang | January 17, 2018
With the inaugural flight for United Airlines service to Scottsbluff less than two weeks away, preparations are moving into full swing at Western Nebraska Regional Airport.

Airport Manager Darwin Skelton told KNEB News that United Airlines and Skywest will be busy transforming the main terminal area between now and the 30th.

Skelton says United has been bringing in boxes of equipment and supplies they will be setting up, with some larger equipment being shipped to the airport next week.

While the first flight is already sold out, Skelton invites the public to come welcome the airline and visit with United and Skywest representatives during a special event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on January 30th in the main terminal.

In the meantime, Skelton says there is another big Grand Opening at the airport coming up this Saturday for Robbins Aviation. Robbins is offering flight training and is offering charter service.

That Grand Opening will be from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday in the former Valley Airways office area, which is now home to Robbins Aviation.

