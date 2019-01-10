AJ’s Soda Shop open for business in Scottsbluff

A new business in Scottsbluff is officially open for business following a busy soft opening yesterday.

AJ’s Soda Shop at 1625 1st Avenue offers a wide variety of tasty options, including coffee and teas; flavored sodas; bubble teas; ice cream; cookies; and even breakfast sandwiches.

Two years ago, Jaclyn Miller opened the first AJ’s Soda Shop in Torrington– and said she is excited to now be able to serve the Scottsbluff community.

“We’ve waited a couple of months for this day- a little nervous- but very excited,” said Miller.

Scottsbluff Store Manager Marissa Sanchez says they’re a whole lot more than “just” a soda shop, and have a plethora of drinks and items to please any sweet-tooth.

“I would definitely come and try our AJ’s Favorites- those are fountain sodas with added in flavors. We have them on our menu board- they’re mainly our top selling drinks,” explains Sanchez. “I would definitely try one of those, and then our Dole Whip is really good. It’s a soft serve Dole Whip- we have pineapple in right now, so I would suggest trying that.”

Today marks their first officially day of business following their soft opening, and a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for next Friday, January 18th