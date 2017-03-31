AKC Dog Show to run through weekend

MITCHELL – The AKC Dog Show hosted by the Scottsbluff Kennel Club is underway in Mitchell at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. The event has more than 600 entries and is sure to please most any dog lover.

“These are some of the best dogs in the world and nation and people bring them out for a good time, to show them and point them, said Tony Van Beek with the Scottsbluff Kennel Club. “They work to get the highest points they can to compete in the West Minister and everyone wants to compete at the West Minister.”

In fact “Mainland Little Ricky Ricardo,” a black Labrador is at the Scottsbluff show. He is the current title holder of Best of Breed at the Westminister Dog Show.

“He’s an amazing dog,” said Jaleen Guttenberg, his owner. “At the time we bought him we thought he was just going to be a pet, and now he has turned into an amazing show dog.”

Guttenberg added Labradors are bred primarily for temperment, then confirmation, and to be overall good dogs.

“He can swim all day, go get birds and dance in a showroom,” she said. “No matter what he does, he has a good time at it.”

Something new to the event this year is a best Junior Handler competition, where a $500 scholarship will be awarded on Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday the public is welcome to visit the show from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., vendors with dog items will be available.

Remember to ask a handler if it’s okay to pet their dog and baby strollers will not be allowed in the buildings where the dogs are being shown or groomed.