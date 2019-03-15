All Panhandle highways reopened following winter storm

People across western Nebraska continue to dig out after Wednesday’s blizzard, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation says all highways in the Panhandle are now open for drivers.

Chris Ford with NDOT District 5 in Gering says around 1:30 p.m., all highways in the Panhandle were open for travel.

Roads may still be slick, and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution.

Additionally, in town many side streets are still undriveable. There are multiple reports of vehicles still getting stuck on non-emergency snow routes and are being forced to abandoned their vehicles.

Local city crews are continuing their efforts to clear roads, and patience from the public is requested.