Alliance begins vetting finalists for city manager

The Alliance city council has begun the vetting process on the five finalists for the city manager.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says the council is completing initial “Skype” interviews this week with the candidates to gain a first impression of the people in line to take the position on a permanent basis.

Kuckkahn says the council will likely reduce the number of finalists after the digital interviews and bring those people in for live interviews. Thirty names from a Texas consulting firm were reviewed by the council to get to the five people being interviewed this week.

Kuckkahn says the council is still looking at an April timeline for someone to be hired and in the position.