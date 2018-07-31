Alliance brewery aiming for November grand opening

Residents in Alliance and beyond are eagerly awaiting the grand opening of Brewery 719- which will be the second brewery to open in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Head Brewer Nick McCoy says he has been a home brewer of beer for the last 11 years. He says the conversation from there usually turns to, “We should start our own brewery.” He says for many, that dream is cost prohibitive, but about three years ago he got really serious about it after seeing a plethora of successful small breweries in the Front Range.

McCoy adds that the success of Scratchtown Brewing Company in Ord- a community of about 2,100 people- helped him believe that his own brewery could be successful in Alliance.

Over the past few years, McCoy has worked to get Alliance’s city ordinance changed to allow microbreweries, acquired a building for the brewery, and most recently got city approval for a liquor license for Brewery 719.

He says the 719 name originates from the number of the old steam locomotive that they have on display in Alliance. With the town having such strong railroad ties, it was a no-brainer.

McCoy says the plan is to start with six different beers on tap, and the tap room and outdoor patio will provide ample seating for the patrons.

This business venture is rounded out by his wife Toni McCoy- who will serve as tap room manager, and DJ Sulzbach, who is the company’s Vice President and Cellarman.

There has been such strong community support for Brewery 719, and McCoy adds that the three main questions he gets from locals are:

When are you going to open

How many beers are you going to have

Are you going to have food

He says the first two questions are easy enough to answer, but for now, they’re going to put all their focus on running a tap room and not worry about a kitchen at this juncture.

Tentatively, they’re hoping to open sometime this fall, and you can follow their updates on the Brewery 719 Facebook page until then.