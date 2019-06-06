Alliance City Council approves contingency funds for Skyview golf course operations

Operations at the Skyview Golf Course in Alliance will be able to continue close to normal through the summer and fall, thanks to $70,000 in contingency funding approved by the Alliance City Council this week.

The facility’s golf pro resigned abruptly in April, forcing the need for the city to hire staff and purchase product for the pro shop, as well as paying for the leasing of 30 golf carts.

City Manager Jeff Sprock explained to KNEB News that under previous contracts, the shop operations gave the golf pro the opportunity to increase their income.

“Being able to stock and sell merchandise in the pro shop, that’s additional income they can make out there, and then they’re in charge of the golf cart rentals, so they get all the revenue that comes back to them,” says Sprock. “Those are things that the golf pro has traditionally done at Skyview, so in order to take over those responsibilities, we had to take over additional expenses.”

Sprock says city officials anticipate that the city will be able to recover most if not all of the money put forward through cart rentals and equipment sales.

He tells us the city is seeking a new professional to fill the role, but that’s likely to take some time as the golf season has hit full swing.