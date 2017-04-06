Alliance City Council gets Kuckkahn to stay on as City Manager

For the last seven months, the Alliance City Council has been searching for a new City Manager, but after much deliberation, they decided the man filling in as interim City Manager was the right solution.

This week, Rick Kuckkahn accepted the full time position to become Alliance’s City Manager. Back in February, the council had a list of five finalists from a nationwide search to become former City Manager J.D. Cox’s permanent replacement. After a round of Skype interviews, the council ultimately decided that they were pleased with the work that Kuckkahn had been doing for the city since he joined on in August.

“After giving it some pretty careful thought and recognizing the chemistry between the council and I is really good; same thing with the staff,” explains Kuckkahn. “So all the arrows pointed in the same direction, and I did accept.”

In March of 2016, Kuckkahn announced he was retiring as Scottsbluff’s City Manager after 19 years at the helm. Later that year he accepted Alliance’s interim City Manager position to help them until they found that permanent replacement. In December, he also signed on to be Bridgeport’s interim City Manager as well.

Kuckkahn tells KNEB News he was flattered at the offer from the Alliance City Council, and says it just fit very nicely for him. He’s going to have to put retirement on hold, but that’s alright with him.

“You look at a lot of different things that happen in your life, and this seemed like a good way to round off my career and I’ll be there for a while,” adding, “It just fit very nicely for me.”

As far as workload for his new duties, Kuckkahn says Alliance is in great shape financially. Projects in the foreseeable future are road projects, leisure services, rehabbing the park and lake, sewer projects and more.

Kuckkahn has submitted a 60 day resignation notice to city leaders in Bridgeport, and he’ll wrap up his interim City Manager duties there in early June.