Alliance city staff to recommend Denver Air Connection for EAS contract

The Alliance City Council Tuesday evening is expected to consider a recommendation that Denver Air Connection, a Key Lime Air company, take over the Essential Air Service contract for flights to and from Denver from Boutique Air.

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told KNEB News there was no particular issue with the service provided by Boutique, but said the proposal from Denver Air was the best fit after numerous contacts. “Our process included a couple of contact with both airlines, actually numerous contacts”, says Kuckkahn. “After we went through the initial presentation portion of that process, we sent both questions and had responses from both, and then based our decision on a series of contacts with both airlines.”

Under the proposal for the two year contract, Denver Air Connection would fly the Metroliner 23, a 19-seat aircraft that would be configured with 9 seats, and no baggage restrictions.

The Department of Transportation has the final say on awarding the contract, but generally they defer to a city’s preference.