Alliance Council approves redevelopment plan for new hotel

BY Dave Strang | February 23, 2017
This Alliance City Council approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Tuesday evening on a redevelopment plan for the area on Highway 385 between Westco and Pepsi where Alliance Lodging LLC plans to build a new hotel.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says the council also approved LB-840 funding for employees they will be bringing into town.

In addition to the 80 room Holiday Inn Express to be constructed on the site, Kuckkahn will have a free standing restaurant and two multi-family apartment buildings on the property as well.

