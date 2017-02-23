Alliance Council approves redevelopment plan for new hotel

This Alliance City Council approved Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Tuesday evening on a redevelopment plan for the area on Highway 385 between Westco and Pepsi where Alliance Lodging LLC plans to build a new hotel.
Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says the council also approved LB-840 funding for employees they will be bringing into town.
In addition to the 80 room Holiday Inn Express to be constructed on the site, Kuckkahn will have a free standing restaurant and two multi-family apartment buildings on the property as well.