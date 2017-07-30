Alliance council to consider final plat ordinance on hotel development project

The Alliance City Council Tuesday night will consider introducing an ordinance to approve the final plat on a hotel redevelopment plan for the area on Highway 385 between Westco and Pepsi where Alliance Lodging LLC plans to build a new 80 room Holiday Inn Express on the five and a half acre site along with a free standing restaurant and two multi-family apartment buildings.

The council has already approved tax increment financing and LB. 840 funding for the additional employees that will be coming to town.

City Manager Rick Kuckkahn indicated earlier this year the development group specializes in rural hotel development and is involved in another hotel development in Chadron that does not include the restaurant and apartment buildings that are part of the Alliance project.