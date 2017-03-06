Alliance council to consider recommending Boutique Air for another two year EAS contract

The Alliance city council Monday evening will consider authorizing a recommendation of Boutique Air to the Department of Transportation for another two year essential air service contract to serve northwest Nebraska.

Leaders of both communities have praised Boutique Air’s reliable service and the increased boardings they have had since they succeeded Great Lakes as the EAS carrier.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says Boutique Air has proven they have “overall reliability”, noting the tight schedules passengers have with connecting flights out of Denver.

Boutique has 3 daily round trips Monday-Friday to Alliance, all of which connect with Chadron, and one daily Chadron-Denver roundtrip that doesn’t connect with Alliance.

Both cities also have two connecting flights to Denver and one return flight on Saturdays and two each way on Sundays with Chadron also having a separate flight that leaves Denver at 9:00 PM.