class="post-template-default single single-post postid-283750 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Alliance Council to consider TIF request for Scooters

BY Dave Strang | January 14, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Alliance Council to consider TIF request for Scooters
Alliance could soon see a Scooters Coffee Drive-Thru like the one pictured in Scottsbluff. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

The Alliance City Council Tuesday evening will hold a public hearing on a proposal to use tax increment financing to build a Scooters Coffee Drive-Thru in the current blighted area on 3rd Avenue between McDonald’s and the American Inn.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkhan told KNEB News the proposal is a result of work that was done by the council around a year ago.

Kuckkahn said they went through their Redevelopment Authority and added some blighted and substandard areas along 3rd Avenue to bring existing blighted and substandard areas together.

Kuckkahn indicated Scooters has been successful in Scottsbluff, and anticipate equal success in Alliance with the new hotel going in and the high visibility along 3rd Avenue.

 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments