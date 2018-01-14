Alliance Council to consider TIF request for Scooters

The Alliance City Council Tuesday evening will hold a public hearing on a proposal to use tax increment financing to build a Scooters Coffee Drive-Thru in the current blighted area on 3rd Avenue between McDonald’s and the American Inn.

Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkhan told KNEB News the proposal is a result of work that was done by the council around a year ago.

Kuckkahn said they went through their Redevelopment Authority and added some blighted and substandard areas along 3rd Avenue to bring existing blighted and substandard areas together.

Kuckkahn indicated Scooters has been successful in Scottsbluff, and anticipate equal success in Alliance with the new hotel going in and the high visibility along 3rd Avenue.