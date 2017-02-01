Alliance council to review 30 applicants for city manager position

The city of Alliance has just received thirty names from a Texas consulting firm that the council will now review as they progress toward naming a new city manager.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn says J.D. Gray of Frisco, Texas provided the list. Kuckkahn believes with thirty applicants the city will be able to find a very qualified person to be the new city manager from the applicants

Kuckkahn says the council will now go through the process to decide which candidates receive interviews. Kuckahn, who continues to spend part of his work week as a part-time city administrator in Bridgeport as well, says Alliance plans to have someone hired and on board in the spring.