Alliance economic development officials work to soften impact of Kmart closure

Alliance economic development officials say the pending closure of the local Kmart will be a blow to the community, especially the loss of approximately 30 jobs for local employees, but they’re working to shore up retail opportunities in the city.

Box Butte Development Corporation Director Chelsie Herian tells KNEB News they’re reaching out to local mom-and-pop retailers to help fill the void, as well as getting the word out on how shopping locally is a key to keeping local retail a viable option for consumers.

“It will be us, in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and the business community, to really share the news of what we offer here,” says Herian. “It’s an opportunity for the residents to maybe step foot into the smaller shops they haven’t yet, and really just familiarize themselves with what we do have to offer and what you can find locally.”

Herian also says she’s hopeful Alliance will not be losing their Shopko Hometown any time soon. She says a letter received January 2nd from the corporate parent indicated the local store would not be closing in the near future.