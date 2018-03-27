Alliance girl wins 2018 Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp Contest

The winner of the 2018 Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp Contest is a 16 year old student from Alliance. The entry by Margaret Hoff of Alliance depicts a King Eider and was chosen from more than 400 entries received from all across the state and judged March 23rd at the ESU#13 unit in Scottsbluff.

Hoff’s acrylic painting will be entered in the National Junior Duck Stamp Competition to be held on April 20, 2018 in Bismarck, ND. The winner of the national competition receives $1,000, a trip to our nation’s capital along with a parent and/or art teacher, and have his or her artwork used to make the 2018-2019 Junior Duck Stamp.

Proceeds from the sale of the Junior Duck Stamps, which cost $5.00, support conservation education.

First, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups:

1st Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Memphis Erdman – Lyman

Jhett Skavdahl – Marsland

Adrian Anguiano – Bayard

1st Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Aaron Daugherty – Scottsbluff

Nathan Palmesano – Omaha

Emily Gieselman – Omaha

1st Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

Sergio Anguiano – Gering

Lauren Gieselman – Omaha

Olivia Villotta – Omaha

1st Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Daniel Guhde-Egger – Auburn

Austin Guhde-Egger – Auburn

Margaret Hoff – Alliance (Best of Show)

2nd Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Devyn Young – Hay Springs

Naomi Hutchinson – Potter

Lydia Salzbrenner – Omaha

2nd Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Ciara Carbajal – Gordon

Jadon Skavdahl – Marsland

Catherine Johnson – Omaha

2nd Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

Jada Kate Schlothauer – Gering

Lily Krahulik – Lyman

Abby Gilreath – Omaha

2nd Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Uriah Little Hoop – Alliance

Abigail Kite – Auburn

Virginia Herboldsheimer – Potter

3rd Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Malachi Bowlin – Scottsbluff

Mason Pitts – Lyman

Cade McKillip – Hay Springs

3rd Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Mayda Leggott – Gering

Julie Hornbarger – Sidney

Zoey Lewis – Omaha

3rd Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

Shayley Nordyke – Chappell

Katie Lossing – Lyman

Samuel Scott – Omaha

3rd Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Emily Oestmann – Johnson

David Speckmann – Johnson

McKenna Boysen – Johnson