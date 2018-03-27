Alliance girl wins 2018 Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp Contest

The winner of the 2018 Nebraska Junior Duck Stamp Contest is a 16 year old student from Alliance. The entry by Margaret Hoff of Alliance depicts a King Eider and was chosen from more than 400 entries received from all across the state and judged March 23rd at the ESU#13 unit in Scottsbluff.
Hoff’s acrylic painting will be entered in the National Junior Duck Stamp Competition to be held on April 20, 2018 in Bismarck, ND. The winner of the national competition receives $1,000, a trip to our nation’s capital along with a parent and/or art teacher, and have his or her artwork used to make the 2018-2019 Junior Duck Stamp.
Proceeds from the sale of the Junior Duck Stamps, which cost $5.00, support conservation education.
First, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups:
1st Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Memphis Erdman – Lyman
Jhett Skavdahl – Marsland
Adrian Anguiano – Bayard
1st Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Aaron Daugherty – Scottsbluff
Nathan Palmesano – Omaha
Emily Gieselman – Omaha
1st Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Sergio Anguiano – Gering
Lauren Gieselman – Omaha
Olivia Villotta – Omaha
1st Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Daniel Guhde-Egger – Auburn
Austin Guhde-Egger – Auburn
Margaret Hoff – Alliance (Best of Show)
2nd Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Devyn Young – Hay Springs
Naomi Hutchinson – Potter
Lydia Salzbrenner – Omaha
2nd Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Ciara Carbajal – Gordon
Jadon Skavdahl – Marsland
Catherine Johnson – Omaha
2nd Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Jada Kate Schlothauer – Gering
Lily Krahulik – Lyman
Abby Gilreath – Omaha
2nd Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Uriah Little Hoop – Alliance
Abigail Kite – Auburn
Virginia Herboldsheimer – Potter
3rd Place – Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Malachi Bowlin – Scottsbluff
Mason Pitts – Lyman
Cade McKillip – Hay Springs
3rd Place – Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Mayda Leggott – Gering
Julie Hornbarger – Sidney
Zoey Lewis – Omaha
3rd Place – Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Shayley Nordyke – Chappell
Katie Lossing – Lyman
Samuel Scott – Omaha
3rd Place – Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Emily Oestmann – Johnson
David Speckmann – Johnson
McKenna Boysen – Johnson