Alliance in the process to find successor for City Manager

The city of Alliance Friday will begin reviewing applications from people who have expressed interest in being the successor to current City Manager Rick Kuckkahn.

Kuckkahn told KNEB News the city has been advertising the position and they hope to hire someone by next month that will gradually move into his position.

Kuckkahn said, “I expect there will be several months of transition if not close to six months of transition with this person coming on board and my departure. What we would like to do is maybe under-hire the position a little bit, and train and mentor them while bringing them up to speed on what is going on here in Alliance.”

Kuckkahn has been with the city for approximately two years, initially in an interim capacity and then as the full-time city manager.

Kuckkahn has an interest in sailing and says he is taking courses to be a sailing instructor once he leaves the city.