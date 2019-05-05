Alliance Library Foundation Hosting Mother’s Day Gift Basket Silent Auction

The Alliance Public Library Foundation is hosting a Mother’s Day gift basket silent auction in the Alliance Public Library featuring twenty-six themed baskets that contain a variety of books, soaps, facial masks, jewelry, and other “mom” gifts.

By supporting this fundraiser, you will be able to find a great gift for Mother’s Day while benefiting your library and community. All funds raised will go to the Alliance Public Library Foundation, which supports library programs such as Lego Club, Summer Reading, and Nebraska Humanities performances.

Bids will be accepted through Thursday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. The baskets are currently on display in the Alliance Public Library located at 1750 Sweetwater Ave.

For more information, please contact the Alliance Public Library at 308-762-1387.