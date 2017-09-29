Alliance man charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault

A 19-year-old Alliance man has been charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault after allegedly having sex with a girl born in 2001.

Austin Standage was arrested earlier this month stemming from a reported sexual assault that occurred sometime between June 1 and September 1. He made his first appearance on the Class II felony on Tuesday.

County Judge Paul Wess ordered that the arrest affidavit and bond form in this case are to be sealed “due to the name of the alleged victim and their minor age.”

Standage is free after posting 10% of his $5,000 bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for October 3rd at 1:30 p.m. in Box Butte County Court.