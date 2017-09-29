class="post-template-default single single-post postid-262871 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Alliance man charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault

BY Ryan Murphy | September 29, 2017
Home News Regional News
Alliance man charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault
Booking photo courtesy Box Butte County Jail

A 19-year-old Alliance man has been charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault after allegedly having sex with a girl born in 2001.

Austin Standage was arrested earlier this month stemming from a reported sexual assault that occurred sometime between June 1 and September 1.  He made his first appearance on the Class II felony on Tuesday.

County Judge Paul Wess ordered that the arrest affidavit and bond form in this case are to be sealed “due to the name of the alleged victim and their minor age.”

Standage is free after posting 10% of his $5,000 bond; his next court appearance is scheduled for October 3rd at 1:30 p.m. in Box Butte County Court.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments