Alliance man charged with felony theft

A 37-year-old Box Butte County man is facing a felony charge stemming from a December theft from an Alliance residence

Ryan Arrants of Alliance is charged with a Class 2A Felony Charge of Theft by Unlawful Taking (Over $5,000).

Court documents say that Arrants stole several rings with a total value of nearly $6,500. When detectives questioned him about the thefts, he reportedly admitted to stealing two rings from a home on Grand Avenue and several rings from a home on Platte Avenue.

He’ll be arraigned on the charge on Tuesday, January 16th in Box Butte County Court.