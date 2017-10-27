Alliance man found responsible for shooting, killing dog

The Alliance Police Department has cited a 68-year-old man for shooting a dog earlier this month.

Earlier this month, the Chief John Kiss issued a media release asking for information about a pit bull that was found shot on 6th Street.

Lt. Jacob Henion said today that a tip from a citizen put them in contact with 68-year-old Gerald Whartman of Alliance. Whartman said he shot the dog with a pellet gun in an “attempt to scare it away from his property,” but did not mean to kill the animal.

Police cited Whartman with animal abuse, and recovered the gun used in the shooting.

The Alliance Police Department says they are thankful for the public’s support and assistance in bringing this investigation to a close.