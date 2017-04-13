Alliance man gets 40 years to life in prison for fatal stabbing of his brother

The Alliance man convicted in the multiple stabbing death of his 42 year old brother Christopher at his brother’s home April 22nd of last year has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

41 year old William Reed was sentenced Thursday by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny for second degree murder, plus a consecutive term of 10 to 20 years years in prison use of a weapon to commit a felony. Reed will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Reed told the court “I just think of my mom and all she has had to endure.” He added, “I’m forgiven in God’s eyes” and said he loves his brothers.

Reed testified during the trial he didn’t remember any details of the assault until he woke up from a blackout and saw his brother ‘in mid-fall , eyes closed” and found himself falling on top of him.

County Attorney Dave Eubanks said after the hearing he was satisfied with the sentence and indicated Reed “had not taken full responsibility for the savagery of the offense.”

Eubanks said Reed still believed he should have been convicted of manslaughter. Eubanks said Reed indicated in a written statement in the pre-sentence investigation that his brother “was a cutter and participated in self-mutilation with sharp instruments.”

Eubanks said in his closing statement at the trial the autopsy showed evidence of a prolonged intentional attack, including the fatal stab wound and eight other significant cuts or slashes from a sharp instrument.