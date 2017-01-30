Alliance man gets prison sentence for burglary of Minatare High School

A 21 year old rural Alliance man has been sentenced three to five years in prison after he was convicted of breaking into Minatare High School in August. Scotts Bluff County District Judge Randy Lippstreu handed down the sentence Monday morning.

Bradley Benzel was arrested for breaking into the high school on August 3rd. During the investigation surveillance videos showed a man authorities say was Benzel walking down the hallway carrying a handgun that matched the description of a firearm stolen during a Sheridan County burglary.

Benzel is also wanted on a warrant out of Sheridan County for burglarizing a Hay Springs convenience store. Benzel had been released from prison this past spring after serving over a year for Box Butte County Convictions of: Attempted Burglary, Felony Assault of an Officer, and Issuing a Bad Check.