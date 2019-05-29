Alliance man gets probation for December pot grow arrest

A 60-year-old Alliance man who was arrested in December following a WING Drug Task Force investigation has been sentenced in Box Butte County District Court.

Russell Anders was arrested after police received a tip about a possible marijuana manufacturing operation at a home on South Potash. A search of the home resulted in the discovery and seizure of more than three-and-a-half pounds of marijuana, and items consistent with a marijuana grow operation.

Initially, he was charged with Distribution/ Manufacturing of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana (More than One Pound), and two drug related infractions.

Amended charges were filed last week in Box Butte County District Court, and Anders pleaded guilty to charges of Possession of Marijuana – More Than One Pound, and Attempted Possession of Marijuana – More Than One Pound.

District Judge Travis O’Gorman sentenced Anders to 12 months of probation on the two convictions last Wednesday.