Alliance man in custody for drug distribution, shoplifting

The Alliance Police Department says a 37-year-old Alliance man has been arrested on drug distribution charges as part of an initial shoplifting investigation Tuesday.

Ryan Arrants was developed as the suspect in the theft of items from the Posh Consignment Shop. But Lt. Jake Henion says after contacting Arrants an hour later officers located a total of approximately seven grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside Arrant’s vehicle. Officers later recovered four purses from a separate location which were reported stolen from Posh Consignment Shop.

Arrants was placed under arrest and booked into the Box Butte County Jail for suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and two counts of Shoplifting.

He was also arrested earlier this year on felony charge stemming from a December theft from an Alliance residence. Arrants allegedly stole several rings from homes on Grand Avenue and Platte Avenue, with a total value of nearly $6,500