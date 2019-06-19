Alliance officials watching sales tax receipts after Kmart, ShopKo closures

With the closures of Kmart and ShopKo stores in Alliance, city officials in that community are keeping close tabs on sales tax revenues.

City Manager Jeff Sprock tells KNEB News the next few months will tell the tale, but so far, tax receipts have remained fairly steady. “We’re trying to figure out what that means, and where those sales taxes are happening,” says Sprock. “But I do know Box Butte Development Corporation and Chelsie Herian have been working very hard with local businesses to expand the retail they have at the different stores throughout the community to make up for the loss in retail.”

Sprock says revenue from sales tax the past few years has been some of the strongest seen in a long time, and while staff isn’t sure exactly why, it could have been voluntary remittance of online sales taxes.

He tells us officials are hoping that trend will continue and help dampen the impact of the store closures on city revenues.