Alliance PD Chief looking at Zuercher systems for his department

The Alliance Police Department is looking at the possibility of switching their dispatch and records management systems to Zuercher, the same system installed last year for law enforcement agencies in Scotts Bluff County.

Chief John Kiss tells KNEB News he was impressed with the system following a company presentation and making a stop at the Scottsbluff Police Department as the system went live. “I talked with Capt. Wasson and looked at their system, and also talked to Ray (Richards) in the Communications Center and we liked everything going on with Zuercher”, says Kiss. “So, the whole computer-aided dispatch system itself, we really like.”

Kiss says he’s working on a presentation to make to the Alliance City Council, likely next month. If given the go-ahead, he says he wouldn’t expect the new computer-aided dispatch, records management system and mobile modules to be installed and running for his department until the end of this year.